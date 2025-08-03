2027: INEC Calls For Stronger Collaboration

On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders to combat electoral fraud in future elections across the country.

Speaking during an interview on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State in Ibadan, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun State, Mutiu Agboke, stressed that INEC alone cannot reduce or eliminate the menace of electoral malpractice.

Agboke also questioned the roles played by other stakeholders, particularly the media, security agencies, civil society organisations, the political class, and religious leaders, during elections. He lamented the increasing violence before and on election day.

He urged key players to wake up to their responsibilities and do what is necessary for the advancement of Nigeria’s democracy

The REC also called on stakeholders to take the lead in voter education and enlighten the public on the electoral process.

Agboke said, “So, for us (INEC), we will continue to campaign against the cankerworm of trying to buy the minds of the people. That’s number one. Number two, even if you have the money, people still believe they can deploy violence to gain an advantage.

“There is nothing you can do to curb it other than to continue engaging stakeholders and discouraging them from unleashing terror. We need to continue talking to our people to believe in democracy.

“Let me tell you, in the whole world, there is no government that is better for the electorate, for the masses, than a democratic government. And the only process by which someone can attain this democratic position is through elections. We must all find solutions to any impediments.”