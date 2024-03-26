2027: INEC Begins CRV In Ogun, Seeks IPAC Support

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State, on Tuesday, canvassed the support of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC) for the commencement of the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Niyi Ijalaye spoke at the inauguration of the new executive members of IPAC in Ogun state.

Ijalaye who was represented by the Head of Department, General Administration and Procurement, Thomas Olawiyi the commission would in a few months commence the continuous voters’ registration exercise for the next generation election in the state.

The INEC REC said IPAC has been playing significant roles in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the country, adding that the success of every election rests on major stakeholders, including voters, security agencies and political parties.

According to him, the CRV exercise is aimed at updating the voters’ register of the state with the registration of new voters and data updates for old voters.

Ijalaye said, “As you are aware, in the next few months, we will be calling you (IPAC) for a meeting like this when political parties will be having congresses and some other activities like that.

“As you have been inaugurated today, in the next few months we will be having another Continuous Voters’ Registration exercise going forward to the 2027 general election.

“As we are speaking now, the 2027 election is not far, before we know it we are already there, so we are urging you to please cooperate with the commission so that we will be able to achieve the successes that we attained in the time past.

“IPAC is one of the critical stakeholders and we want you to work closely with other stakeholders that will also be coming on board so that we can have a good outing in 2027”.

In his inaugural speech, the new chairman of IPAC in the state, Abayomi Sanyaolu promised to be committed to upholding the principles of impartiality, fairness, and inclusivity.

He noted that IPAC should not be seen as an opposition body, but rather a platform for dialogue, and consensus-building among political parties and partners for good governance.

Sanyaolu stressed the need for political parties to pursue peaceful and harmonious co-existence