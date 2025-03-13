2027: I’m Ready To Work With Obi – Bala Mohammed

Share

The executive Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, has expressed his readiness to collaborate with the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, to strengthen opposition politics in Nigeria.

Governor Mohammed made this known after a closed-door meeting with Obi at the Government House in Bauchi.

According to Mohammed, both he and the PDP admired Obi’s political style and vision for the country.

The governor further revealed that his meeting with Obi was not the first, as they had met previously in Abuja.

He disclosed that discussions covered a range of national issues, including political challenges in Rivers State and the state of the opposition in Nigeria.

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for him because of his style of politics, his statesmanship, his versatile nature, and his deep knowledge of the economy and governance.

“Peter Obi has a clear vision of where politics and politicians should be in terms of bringing good governance, impacting the people, and uniting the country. It is always a delight to listen to him because of his deep knowledge and mastery of statistics.

“I appreciate what he is doing as a leader of the opposition because, whether we like it or not, he is now the face of opposition politics in Nigeria,” he said.

