2027: I’m Ready To Serve Beyond Senate, Yayi Declares

…As Anisulowo commended his developmental interventions

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District and Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), has said that he is ready to serve beyond the Senate if so desired by his people.

Adeola stated this on Friday at the Ogun West Senatorial Stakeholders Engagement Meeting held in Ilaro, where political leaders, party executives, and community representatives converged to review the state of development in the zone.

At the meeting, former Minister of State for Education and elder stateswoman of Ogun State, Senator Veronica Iyabo Anisulowo, commended Adeola (Yayi) for his unprecedented developmental interventions across the district.

According to her, the scale, spread, and consistency of projects executed under Adeola’s representation have distinguished his tenure from previous ones, noting that the district had not experienced such extensive delivery of people-oriented projects in the past.

Drawing from her experience as a former senator between 2003 and 2007, Anisulowo said Ogun West had never witnessed development interventions of such magnitude and coordination.

She described the projects as evidence of purposeful leadership and a strong commitment to public service.

Adeola, speaking at the event, said he had done his best to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people of Ogun West, adding that his focus had remained on delivering tangible dividends of democracy across all local government areas in the district.

He further stated that should the people consider him fit for higher responsibility, he would be ready to serve.

His statement was greeted with loud applause from stakeholders in apparent endorsement of what they described as his next political assignment.

Also speaking, the Minister of State, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said the large turnout of leaders at the engagement was a reflection of the unity and political preparedness of the district.

Salako expressed his support for calls urging Adeola to take on higher responsibility, saying such backing was based on his visible achievements across Ogun West.

He noted that effective leadership must be rewarded with greater responsibility, particularly when performance is measurable and widely acknowledged.

The meeting also resolved to intensify grassroots mobilisation for the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration, urging residents to actively participate in the process.

Other stakeholders further encouraged eligible citizens to obtain their National Identification Number (NIN) and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to strengthen democratic participation in the district.

The event was attended by several prominent political figures of APC extraction across the Ogun West Senatorial District.

The Ogun West Senatorial District is canvassing and pushing for Adeola to take over the governorship mantle of the state.