The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District and chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) has said that he is ready to serve beyond the Senate if so desired by his people.

Adeola stated this on Friday at the Ogun West Senatorial Stakeholders Engagement Meeting held in Ilaro, where political leaders, party executives, and community representatives converged to review the state of development in the zone.

At the meeting, former Minister of State for Education and elder stateswoman of Ogun State, Senator Veronica Iyabo Anisulowo, commended Adeola (Yayi) for his unprecedented developmental interventions across the district.

According to her, the scale, spread, and consistency of projects executed under Adeola’s representation have distinguished his tenure from previous ones, noting that the district had not experienced such extensive delivery of people-oriented projects in the past.

Drawing from her experience as a former senator between 2003 and 2007, Anisulowo said Ogun West had never witnessed development interventions of such magnitude and coordination.

She described the projects as evidence of purposeful leadership and a strong commitment to public service.

Adeola, speaking at the event, said he had done his best to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people of Ogun West, adding that his focus had remained on delivering tangible dividends of democracy across all local government areas in the district.