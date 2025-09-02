2027: I’m Not Searching For New Deputy Gov –Alia

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia yesterday declared that there was no vacancy for the deputy governor’s seat in 2027. He made the declaration during the inauguration of 17 new commissioners Alia said Deputy Governor Sam Ode has demonstrated all the commitment and capacity to function in that capacity till the end.

He said he never contemplated getting a new deputy, maintaining that Ode is capable of doing the job. The governor said: “There is no vacancy for any deputy governor in 2027. “I have a deputy, who understands governance.

Who is people oriented. “He is always with the people and for the people. He is one who is very cerebral. “For anyone thinking otherwise I do not know. My deputy is very capable. He has all the capacity it takes to perform his functions.”