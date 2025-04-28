2027: I’m Not Joining Atiku’s Coalition, Says Yobe Gov

Share

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has said he is not joining the opposition leaders’ coalition being spearheaded by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a viral text message had claimed that Buni and four other APC governors had concluded arrangements to defect to the opposition PDP and join the coalition before the 2027 general elections.

Mohammed described the viral message as baseless fabrications, unwarranted imagination and assumptions that did not cross path with reality in any way, shape and form.

He said at no time was the author of the text ever been close to the governor to think that he could attempt to predict the governor’s political movement. “Buni is no ordinary member of APC; he is not just an APC governor. He is APC in all ramifications, with APC flowing in his veins.

“His contributions to building APC as a twoterm National Secretary and National Chairman who chaired the party’s convention committee makes him unique and whose imagination of leaving the party cannot be speculated,” he said.

Mohammed said that the author and his paymasters must have been interested in Buni’s political sagacity and only wished they would have the likes of the governor. It must be wishful thinking,” he said.

Share