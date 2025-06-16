New Telegraph

June 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2027: I’m Not…

2027: I’m Not Involved In Any Coalition –Abba Moro

The Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro says he not involved in any coalition ahead of the 2027 general election. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said this yesterday while presenting his scorecard to his constituents as he clocks six years in office.

The representative of Benue South said: “We stated that when necessary we could only hatch any political coalition that is driven by the PDP, being the largest of all other parties not in power, not individuals.

“Let me state here unequivocally that I am not in any political coalition and not a member of any political coalition with anyone or group. “Those who are in political coalition are there for their reasons. This position has not changed.”

The Senator said since assumption of office, he had been standing in the gap and representing his constituents satisfactorily, as evident in his legislative activities and execution of constituency projects.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2027: Kaduna APC Endorses Tinubu, Uba Sani, Others
Read Next

African Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Trilateral Trade Agenda With China
Share
Copy Link
×