2027: I’m Not Involved In Any Coalition –Abba Moro

The Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro says he not involved in any coalition ahead of the 2027 general election. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said this yesterday while presenting his scorecard to his constituents as he clocks six years in office.

The representative of Benue South said: “We stated that when necessary we could only hatch any political coalition that is driven by the PDP, being the largest of all other parties not in power, not individuals.

“Let me state here unequivocally that I am not in any political coalition and not a member of any political coalition with anyone or group. “Those who are in political coalition are there for their reasons. This position has not changed.”

The Senator said since assumption of office, he had been standing in the gap and representing his constituents satisfactorily, as evident in his legislative activities and execution of constituency projects.

