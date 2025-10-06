2027: I’m Not In Charge Of Jonathan’s Consultation In S’West – Mimiko

Dr Olusegun Mimiko, the erstwhile Governor of Ondo State, has denied news making rounds that he is leading Jonathan’s consultation in the Southwest ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Debunking the report that claimed Mimiko was in charge of Jonathan’s presidential consultation, Mimiko, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Eniola Akinsola, described the information as false.

New Telegraph reports that the National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, made this recommendation.

However, it is worth noting that Jonathan has not publicly declared his intent to contest in the forthcoming poll amidst rising speculation about a possible return to the political arena, after losing reelection to the late President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Reacting to the development, Mimiko, “The falsehood in the report is obvious from the get-go. It is just the work of a journalist flying with concocted rumour dressed as news,” the statement read.

“The Mimiko that I know respects former President Jonathan but has neither been reached nor appointed for a campaign that is still the subject — and may well end as a subject — of fanciful speculation. I am sure he is also not job-hunting,” Akinsola noted.

The statement further added that as the 2027 elections draw near, politically motivated stories of this nature are likely to make the airwaves, especially about figures like Mimiko who have “chosen to remain low for now.