2027: I’m Not Eyeing Shettima’s Job, Says Katsina Gov

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has dismissed the rumour circulating on his alleged Vice Presidential ambition in 2027. Rumours are rife that President Bola Tinubu is planning to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2027 presidential poll, with Radda allegedly targeting the slot.

However, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed quoted him as dismissing the allegation at a gathering organised by the DutsinMa Development Forum in the Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area.

Radda said: I’ve seen posters and messages suggesting I’m pursuing another office. “I sought your mandate to serve as Governor of Katsina State, and that is my only focus.

“I am not behind any campaign to contest elsewhere. My duty is to fulfil the trust you’ve placed on me.” During the event, the governor said.witnessed the distribution of 600 bags of maize and N5,000 cash each to some victims of insecurity, distributed by the forum.