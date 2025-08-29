2027: I’m Not Contesting Any Position – El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai says he will not contest for any political office in the 2027 general elections. According to him, his renewed involvement in politics is only to support credible leadership at both the state and national levels.

The immediate past Kaduna State governor receiving Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defectors into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna on Wednesday. He said his initial plan after leaving office in 2023 was to step away from partisan politics.

However, El-Rufai said the unfolding national developments compelled him to return, stressing that his focus was now on mentoring young people, women, and reform-minded Nigerians to actively participate in governance.

He said: “I am not contesting anything. I don’t want to go to the Senate. I am not seeking any position. “When I finished my tenure as governor, I intended to rest.

But given the way things have turned out, I believe we must play our part to bring about better leadership. That is why we are back in politics.”

El-Rufai, who bemoaned the economic hardship in the country, said his focus now is to mentor and support young people, women, and reform-minded Nigerians to take ownership of the political process.