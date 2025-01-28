2027: I’m Not Against Coalition But Power Grabbing – Obi

Share

The former Labour Party (LP)presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, said he was misquoted by many media outlets about his position on coalition, in the interview he granted on Monday.

Obi in a statement shared on his X platform on Tuesday, explained that he is not against coalition. “I am for it not for power grab but to position Nigeria for greatness,” he explained.

He stated that he has not, and will never, advocate for any coalition or alliance that does not prioritise the welfare and progress of the ordinary Nigerian.

“Any discussion about governance must centre on what it means for the everyday Nigerian, how it will address critical issues such as access to quality healthcare, and education, and pulling people out of poverty,” he added.

The former Anambra State governor noted that too often in the nation’s history, “individuals and groups have come together solely for the purpose of taking power for power’s sake.

“Such endeavours, devoid of genuine purpose and vision, have only deepened our challenges, leaving the ordinary Nigerian to bear the brunt of bad governance. This is what I stand firmly against.”

Obi stated that leadership must be about service, not self-interest, adding, “It must be about building a nation where opportunities abound for all, where justice and equity are non-negotiable, and where governance works for the people, not against them.

“As I have always maintained, the New Nigeria is possible. But it requires us to change the way we think about power.

“It is not about grabbing it; it is about using it responsibly to transform lives and secure a brighter future for generations to come.”

