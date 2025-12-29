2027: I’m Learning Politics From Tinubu, Says Yilwatda

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda yesterday said he has been learning politics from President Bola Tinubu. He said this during his conferment with a traditional title of “Kaeh-rit,” meaning “the good seed of Ampang East” in the Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State at the weekend.

Speaking after the event, Yilwatda said his political development had been influenced by Tinubu, whom he described as one of Nigeria’s finest political leaders. He said: “I’m learning from the best leader, Asiwaju Tinubu. Mr President is one of the best politicians you can learn from.

“Since adopting me as his son, I’ve learned so much from him. He is teaching me, and so i’m learning. “If you see me succeeding, it’s because I’m learning from the very best politician ever produced in Nigeria. “So why not? I will work towards achieving what he has done also, being one of the best politicians in Nigeria.”

The APC chief donated N10 million, seedlings, and other agricultural inputs to farmers in the Kanke LGA to boost food production. Yilwatda also expressed confidence that Plateau would witness increased development under Governor Caleb Mutfwang.