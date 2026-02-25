2027: ‘I’m Going To Be Next Ogun Gov’ – Iyabo Obasanjo

Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has officially declared her intention to run for the governorship of Ogun State in 2027 with the promise to bring consistent, service-driven leadership to the state.

The Senator who went off the political radar fifteen years ago, made the declaration on Wednesday while speaking on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, saying she will contest under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I’m going to win.” Senator Obasanjo said that her campaign is rooted in a desire to bridge governance gaps and improve the lives of Ogun citizens. Her words, “The position I’m going to run for is governor, and I believe it fits the skills I bring to the table.

“As an Ogun citizen, I hope that when I’m governor, I will touch your life either directly or indirectly in a way that will improve your lives,” she stated.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member said she joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is ready to challenge established political actors in the state.

While reflecting on her previous tenure as Ogun Central Senator between 2007 and 2011 and her time as Ogun State Commissioner for Health, she said her experience gives her a unique perspective on leadership and governance.

Commenting on the possibility of another gubernatorial aspirant in the person of Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, standing as a stumbling block to her ambition, Obasanjo said he is just an opportunist.

She said, “Politics is not about hopping from one state to another just because it offers an advantage. You have to build structures, connect with the people, and grow with them. Opportunists move around, picking what benefits them, but that is not how sustainable leadership is built.”

On her defection from the PDP to the APC, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo said the defection is a culmination of years of being undervalued despite her longstanding commitment. She recounted how the party often reached out only when it needed her to mobilise support during elections, sidelining her contributions and insights in the process.

“They only reached out to me when they needed my support to garner votes during elections. It was like they forgot all the years of work I put in, only remembering me when it suited their immediate political goals.

“I found that frustrating, and frankly, I thought it was foolish for a party to ignore the people who have dedicated themselves to building its foundation.”

Reflecting on the missed opportunities for genuine engagement, Obasanjo explained that the PDP’s selective approach to loyalty and recognition left her with little choice but to seek a platform where her experience and voice would be consistently respected.

“They never contacted me at the right time, never valued my insight, and yet expected me to deliver results for them during campaigns. That kind of opportunism is what ultimately pushed me to look elsewhere.

“I had to ask myself: do I want to remain in a system where I am only seen as useful when convenient, or do I take my experience and my work directly to the people who need it? It was clear to me that I could not continue under those conditions”, she emphasised.

Speaking on the perennial debate about power rotation to Ogun West, she noted that while the region has not produced a governor in 50 years, the issue is not a constitutional requirement.

“The reason we have not had a governor from Ogun West cannot be blamed on Ogun Central. Leadership must be fair, inclusive, and based on competence, not convenience or sentiment,” she said.

Obasanjo also addressed concerns about gender, insisting that her campaign is driven by service, not identity politics.

“I try not to use gender in this because I know the sentiment for people in the West is very high, and I am sensitive to their cry and understand it,” she said, promising to ensure that the next governor after her tenure comes from Ogun West.

Acknowledging challenges in the race, Obasanjo identified time and money as obstacles but remained confident in her approach. “I’m coming in with two disadvantages: time, because I came in a little late, and money. But I don’t believe money makes elections. People know who will do right by them, and that is my confidence,” she said.

On her chances of securing the APC ticket amid other party heavyweights, Obasanjo said: “I’m as confident as anybody. Everyone is politicking, and I have every right to compete. It’s not 100% for anyone, but I will do everything to make sure I am the candidate” she said.