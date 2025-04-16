2027: I’m Focused On Mandate Given To Me By Oyo People – Makinde

Share

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that he will not be distracted by calls from some quarters urging him to run for the presidency in 2027.

Makinde said that he would not allow anyone to set an agenda for him, emphasizing that his current focus remains on delivering infrastructure, policies, and programmes that would make life more meaningful for the people of Oyo State which was the mandate given to him by the electorate.

According to Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Makinde made this known during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

While noting that he has the capacity to occupy the highest political office in the land, the Governor said any decision regarding the presidency would be guided by what Nigerians want, what his party desires, and what is in the best interest of the people.

He further added that if his political journey ends with his tenure as governor of Oyo State, he would be content and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people.

Makinde highlighted his administration’s achievements in infrastructure and security, stating that both are essential enablers for the state’s ongoing success in agribusiness and economic development.

Speaking on his recent trip to France, the governor said the visit was to finalize a deal with Rungis International to establish a Food Wholesale Market in Ijaiye.

He also referenced the development of Special Agro-Processing Zones in Eruwa and Ijaiye as part of the gains of his administration’s agribusiness policies.

“For us, we don’t enjoy going to Abuja every month to collect handouts as monthly allocations. We have all it takes to be self-reliant. People often say Africa will rise out of poverty when we take on the world. But in Oyo State, our approach is to focus on what we need for import substitution — which is essentially the same.”

“We are building infrastructure that will enable us to earn foreign exchange through agriculture and agribusiness. That’s why we started by connecting Ibadan, the major consumption hub, to Oke Ogun, our main agricultural region. We also connected Oyo and Ogbomoso — the second-largest consumption hub — to Oke Ogun.”

“Through infrastructure, we’ve not only enabled agribusiness but also curbed rural-urban migration. You may recall that I recently hosted the President of Sierra Leone at the Fashola Agribusiness Hub. He told me that he once asked the President of China how they manage to feed 1.6 billion people, and the answer was simple — infrastructure. With infrastructure in place, private investors will build farms and industries. That’s exactly what we’re doing in Oyo State.”

On the recent meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) held in Ibadan, Makinde said the far-reaching decisions taken were done in consultation with relevant organs of the party.

He criticized those invoking the PDP’s name in coalition talks without proper consultation, saying that many members and party organs remain in the dark about such moves.

“These are issues that must be carefully considered before anyone jumps into leading a coalition without carrying critical stakeholders in the party along,” he said.

When asked about his likely successor in 2027, Makinde assured that he has capable hands within his team and that he would not leave the state in limbo.

“We have enough good people on our team in Oyo State. I won’t just leave things hanging. Before I assumed office, I introduced a Roadmap for Accelerated Development (2019–2023). Upon re-election in 2023, we launched the Roadmap for Sustainable Development (2023–2027).”

“We’ve achieved a lot. But when people ask if my legacy is in roads and infrastructure, I tell them that’s not how I want to be remembered. I want to be remembered for creating institutions that support good governance in Oyo State.”

“Before I leave office, I will prepare a Roadmap for Continued Development of Oyo State. Whoever the people choose in 2027, I will hand it over to him. That will be my contribution,” he added.

Makinde also weighed in on the issue of zoning in politics, saying the conversation is ongoing since politics is a game of numbers.

However, he noted that the governorship would shift from Ibadan when a performing leader from another zone earns the trust of the people and mobilizes them in that direction.

Share