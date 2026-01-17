2027: I’m Contesting Benue Guber Poll To Liberate State – Sebastian Hon

A legal luminary and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Prof. Sebastian Hon (SAN) has said that he is jostling for the governorship position in the state to rescue it from years of worsening insecurity and economic strangulation.

Professor Hon, who is gunning for the position under what he calls the “Benue Rescue and Rebuild Mission,” told Saturday Telegraph that his primary motivation include tackling insecurity, emphasizing that the persistent and unprovoked attacks by armed groups and the resulting humanitarian crisis in rural communities were the fulcrum around which he has joined the race.

The governorship hopeful expressed optimism that the state would rise against the existing violence through decisive and effective governance.

Prof. Sebastian Tar Hon, holder of the traditional title of Semawan-U-Tiv, vowed that if elected, he would “address the economic challenges that have impoverished the majority of the people and create business opportunities and youth empowerment programmes.”

He reiterated his resolve to restore good governance and the rule of law as a key component of his administration, ‘to end state capture and institutional decay’ Prof. Hon who stressed the need for accountability, respect for the constitution, and responsible leadership that adheres to the rule of law, also raised concerns about the “uneven” application of the state’s zoning policy, which he argued has created political imbalances and needs equitable representation.

On the provision of accountable leadership, the governorship aspirant pledged to be accountable and responsive to the problems confronting people of the state.