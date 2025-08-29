Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has declared that he would vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election if the opposition coalition nominates Peter Obi as its presidential candidate.

Adeyanju made the revelation on Friday while speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, responding to questions about whether he was attempting to discredit Obi.

“God forbid that I support APC. If the opposition presents Peter Obi, I will vote for Tinubu,” he said.

READ ALSO:

The activist’s remarks come amid a brewing legal dispute, as Obi recently threatened to sue Adeyanju for allegedly publishing defamatory statements about him on social media and in interviews. Adeyanju, however, dismissed the notice and expressed readiness to face Obi in court.

Adeyanju accused Obi of fostering an “unfriendly political culture,” highlighting the behaviour of some “Obidient” supporters on social media.

“We cannot have a man who leads a mob that terrorises people online and cannot tolerate criticism, who calls people all sorts of names. Anybody who cannot support their candidate is seen as an enemy of Nigeria or has been paid to do so. That is not democracy,” Adeyanju said.

He further questioned Obi’s democratic credentials, contrasting them with the personal sacrifices he and others have made for Nigeria’s democratic survival:

“What sacrifices has he made for democracy? Many of us have put our lives on the line at great personal cost. We must sanitise our polity. We cannot have a country where people who terrorise others online dictate the tone of political discourse.”

Reflecting on his voting history, Adeyanju said he has consistently supported candidates he considers credible, citing his votes for Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 and Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 and 2015.

“In my opinion, I have never voted for a bad candidate,” he added.