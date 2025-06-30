2027: I’ll Serve Single Term If Elected – Peter Obi

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi on Sunday confirmed he will contest the 2027 presidential election and he is willing to serve a single four-year term if elected.

He made the declaration while speaking during a live session on X Spaces, where he answered questions from supporters both in Nigeria and diaspora.

However, Obi in a statement on Monday issued through his spokesman, Ibrahim Umar of the Peter Obi Media Reach, dismissed claims of a possible joint ticket with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

However, he admitted being open to coalition talks, only if they are focused on addressing Nigeria’s core problems. He also promised to stabilise Nigeria within two years of his administration and urged Nigerians to join him in the mission to rescue the nation.

Speaking on the crisis within the Labour Party, Obi revealed that efforts were ongoing to secure the Independent National Electoral Commission’s recognition for the Nenadi Usman-led faction in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Obi vowed to promote strong party opposition and end party-switching by elected officials while also critcing the current administration.

“If the coalition is not about stopping the killings in Benue, Zamfara, how to revive our economy, how to make our industries productive, how to put food on the tables of Nigerians… Count me out. Nigeria is currently at war. We need to do something about it.

“I will bring stability in Nigeria within two years in office. Leaders of Nigeria should sit down in Nigeria and fix Nigeria. I believe in the rotation of government between North and South. I implemented it in Anambra as a governor.”

Commenting on President Bola Tinubu’s reported trip to St. Lucia, Obi criticised the President’s domestic absence, saying, “St Lucia is about the size of the 10th largest city of Nigeria, Ilorin. President Tinubu has never slept a night in any state of Nigeria outside Lagos since the assumption of office in 2023. PBAT to stay in St Lucia for 10 days.”

“We will do things differently in 2027. We will follow a non-violent approach and insist that the right thing will be done before the result announcement in Abuja. Our votes in 2027 will count, and we will ensure they count.”

“My family will not be involved in corruption. Funds to be channelled into key critical sectors. There will be no defection of elected officials to other parties when I am in charge.

“Imagine in this country, people are dying in Benue, Borno, and other parts of the country], and our leaders are commissioning bus stops and holidaying.

“To bring order in governance, I will prioritise security, education and pulling people out of poverty. To do this is by cutting the cost of governance and fighting corruption from day one.

“My past speaks loudly for me. Wherever there was an issue in Anambra State, I was there physically. Anybody who wants to serve should be ready to put their life on the line for the lives of Nigerians.

Nobody abroad takes you seriously if you don’t have a stable government.”