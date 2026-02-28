2027: I’ll Resign If Tinubu Doesn’t Win – Okpebholo

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to resign from office if President Bola Tinubu does not win in the 2027 general elections.

Governor Okpebholo gave this assurance while speaking in an interview on African Independent Television (AIT) on Friday, February 27.

While speaking on the programme, the Governor outlined development projects in the state, which, according to him, were done through the support of President Tinubu.

This is as he noted that the Edo people have not thanked the President and will do that through the ballot come 2027.

“Edo people have not even thanked Tinubu. How they will thank him is through their votes.

“The various projects across the state are the things that will speak for Tinubu, and he will win here. Bet me, if he doesn’t win, I will resign as governor.

“There’s no election here for him. I’m a politician who under-studied Chief Aneni. My style of politics is not thuggery but grassroots,” he said.