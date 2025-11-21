2027: I’ll Not Contest Kano Guber Election, Says Inuwa Waya

Former Kano State governorship candidate, Inuwa Waya, has announced that he will not contest for governorship under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Waya stated this while speaking to journalists in Kano, after a strategic meeting with his inner campaign circle. He emphasised that his decision not to run in 2027 is based on personal reflection and a desire to contribute to the state’s progress from other angles, adding that he will continue to support initiatives that promote unity and good governance in Kano.

Waya reaffirmed his commitment to remaining in the APC, stating that he is open to forming alliances with credible individuals and groups both within and outside the party. He said collaboration and unity would be essential for the APC to reposition itself ahead of 2027.