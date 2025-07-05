2027: I’ll End Corruption Activities If Elected President – Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has once again hinted at contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Promising to launch a tough fight against corruption if elected in 2027, the former Vice President of Nigeria, who lost to President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said his government will declare war against corruption activities in the country.

Atiku made the declaration on Saturday, July 5, while addressing a group of people and his supporters in the Hausa language.

READ ALSO

He said, “I swear to God, if elected, whoever steals or engages in any corruption-related activities, we will declare war against them and they must be punished.”

Atiku, who has lost several presidential elections, is believed to have moved with his newly formed coalition to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Though Atiku is yet to officially announce his defection from PDP to ADC, but he has been a key figure in the opposition coalition.