2027: I’ll Accept Defeat If Young Aspirant Wins ADC Tickets – Atiku

Former Vice-President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has declared that he will step down from the 2027 presidential race if a young aspirant defeats him to clinch the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket.

Atiku, who spoke on BBC Hausa on Wednesday, October 1, said he would support and mentor such an aspirant, adding that he could not confirm if he would be running for president for the umpteenth time.

Speaking further, the former Nigerian leader revealed that he left the PDP because moles from the All Progressives Party (APC) had infiltrated the party.

According to him, PDP is divided “Because the APC government in power has decided to use some party leaders to frustrate efforts of having a strong opposition that could challenge the government”.

“This is only the beginning. Our priority is to establish the party and gain a strong following. Besides, that is one of the reasons we set up ADC, which I am a member of.

“As the day went by, the crises in PDP were growing, and the hope of resolving it was speedily vanishing because the government was allegedly using some senior members of the party to destabilise the party further, and we could see that in their actions and utterances.

“I could have taken some firm decisions to fix the party if I were the chairman or secretary of the party, or someone who listened to me was the chairman or secretary. Sadly, the people occupying those positions have different interests that are primarily personal to them.

“Regarding the ADC, our goal is to establish the party structures at the state level. We have already established the national leadership, and they are working on ensuring the state and local government structures are strengthened and ready for the 2027 elections.”