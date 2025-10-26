2027: Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District ’ll Return Umo Eno To Hilltop – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has reaffirmed the commitment of the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District (Ikot Ekpene District) to ensure the re-election of Governor Umo Eno in 2027.

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant on Media to the Senate President.

According to the statement, Akpabio made the declaration during a reception in honour of the late Deaconess Eno Usoro, mother of the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Emem Usoro. The event was held at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

Addressing the gathering, Akpabio assured Governor Umo Eno of overwhelming support from his senatorial district in the next election.

He said, “Your Excellency, my Governor, thank you once again for linking our dear state to the centre of Nigeria’s politics. I know there will be stiff opposition in Uyo Senatorial District against your second-term bid, but be rest assured that in my Senatorial District, you will be returned 100 percent because there will be no opposition here.”

Akpabio also used the occasion to appreciate President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their support during his emergence as Senate President, as well as for the appointment of Mrs. Emem Usoro, a native of his senatorial district, as Deputy Governor of the CBN.

He stated, “Let me also use today to appreciate the Vice President and my brother, Senator Kashim Shettima, for coming to my Senatorial District to honour our daughter, Emem Usoro. I have not forgotten the role you and President Tinubu played in my emergence as the President of the Senate. We will show our gratitude at the polls in 2027.”