2027: Ijaw, Urhobo Ask INEC To Obey S’Court Ruling On Warri Delineation

I jaw and Urhobo leaders in the Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State yesterday accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of undermining democracy by refusing to implement the Supreme Court-ordered ward delineation in the area.

Addressing journalists in Warri, Chief Victor Okumagba, who spoke on behalf of the groups, said INEC’s alleged inaction was a direct affront to the rule of law and a threat to democratic participation.

He said: “It is with great sadness yet unbroken resolve that we the undersigned representatives of the indigenous Ijaw and Urhobo of Warri Federal Constituency bring to your attention the alarming plan of INEC to undermine and debase the rule of law, suppress and strangulate our fundamental democratic rights, and unconscionably deal a dead blow to democracy.”

The leaders recalled that the Supreme Court in its 2 December 2022, judgment in George Yotiminimi & Others vs INEC, declared that INEC had failed to properly delineate Warri South-West, Warri South, and Warri North local government areas, thereby creating “fictitious wards and units” that enabled electoral manipulation.

Okumagba emphasised that despite a Supreme Court judgment delivered on 2nd December 2022 in Hon. George Yotiminimi & Others vs. INEC, INEC has failed to comply.

Quoting the court’s ruling, he said: “The applicant case is that the respondent, who is statutorily empowered to delineate local government in Nigeria into wards and units for the purpose of conducting elections into the elective positions or offices, have not properly delineated Warri South-West, Warri South, and Warri North local government areas.

“In accordance with the statutory requirements that subsequent upon the failure, there exist fictitious wards and units used as instruments of electoral manipulation and subversion in the popular wish of the people during elections.”