2027: Ighodalo’s Campaign DG Dumps PDP

The Director General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Council for the Edo State 2024 governorship election, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter addressed to the Chairman, Ward 5 Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the party dated July 17, the former lawmaker and Commissioner in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said the reason for his resignation was due to recent developments at both the state and the national levels of the party.

Iduoriyekemwen had told a PDP stakeholders’ meeting last Monday that the party should not participate in the coming bye-elections in the state because of the division in the party. While not disclosing his next political destination, he said he wants to concentrate on his private life and business.