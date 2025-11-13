2027: Igbomina Leaders Make Case For Kwara South Senate Seat

In a strong show of unity, Igbomina leaders have declared their intention to produce the next Senator for Kwara South in the 2027 general elections, insisting that equity and justice demand it.

The call was made at a summit convened by the apex socio-cultural organisation, Omo Ibile Igbomina, themed “Igbomina Lokan for Kwara South Senate 2027.” The gathering brought together royal fathers, political and religious leaders, and members of the Council of Elders.

In his opening address, Chairman of the Igbomina Council of Elders, Chief Solo Olaoye, clarified that while Omo Ibile Igbomina remains non-partisan, it encourages members to seek political advancement through any party of their choice.

“Omo Ibile Igbomina does not discourage its members from seeking political advantage through any political party,” he said, describing the summit as an effort to resolve a “brewing political problem.”

A position paper presented at the event outlined a clear imbalance in senatorial representation among the three blocs that make up Kwara South, Igbomina, Ibolo, and Ekiti.

According to the document, by 2027, both the Ibolo and Ekiti blocs would have each occupied the Senate seat for 12 years, while the Igbomina bloc, despite its size and significant voting strength would have held the seat for only four years (1999–2003). This, the group argued, means Igbomina people would have been excluded from the Senate for 24 consecutive years.

The summit therefore called for the 2027 senatorial ticket to be zoned to Igbomina in the interest of fairness and rotational balance, describing it as a step toward fostering unity and inclusiveness in Kwara South.

“Enough is enough. Let 2027 be the year we champion equity,” the communiqué stated. “It is the right thing to do for justice and the smart thing to do for a united and prosperous Kwara South.”

The meeting was conducted under strict guidelines to ensure decorum, including a ban on partisan campaigns and inflammatory remarks, a move aimed at preserving focus and unity ahead of the political season.