November 17, 2025
2027: Igbomina Leaders Make Case For Kwara South Senate Seat

In a powerful display of unity, the people of Igbomina have boldly declared their intention to produce the next Senator for Kwara South in the 2027 elections, arguing that political equity and justice are long overdue.

The demand was made made at a summit convened by the apex socio-cultural organization, Omo Ibile Igbomina, themed “IGBOMINA LOKAN FOR KWARA SOUTH SENATE 2027.”

The gathering brought together Royal Fathers, political leaders, religious leaders, and the Council of Elders. In his opening address, Chief Solo Olaoye, Chairman of the Igbomina Council of Elders, while clarifying the group’s apolitical nature, stressed the necessity of political engagement.

“Omo Ibile Igbomina does not discourage its members from seeking political advantage through any political party of their choice,” he stated, framing the summit as a solution to a “brewing political problem.”

