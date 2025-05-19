2027: Igbokwe Reacts As Atiku Reportedly Seals Deal With Obi

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, on Monday, faults reports of an alignment between former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 elections.

New Telegraph gathered that there are reports that Atiku, who also contested for the 2023 presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had struck a deal with his LP counterpart, Obi.

According to the reports indicated that Obi has accepted to deputize Atiku for just one tenure, suggesting that the former vice president is aspiring for just a single tenure.

Reacting in a post on his official Facebook page Igbokwe one of the supporters of President Bola Tinubu, declared that the alignment will not fly, stressing that it cannot sell.

Igbokwe, wrote, “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar childish and primitive deal with Labour Party is laughable and kindergarten.

“It is an act of desperation. It cannot fly and it cannot sell.”

