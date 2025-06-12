2027: Igbokwe Dismisses Anti-Tinubu Coalition, Says Only Two Real Men Involved

Share

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has downplayed the strength of the emerging political coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, stating that only “one or two real men” are part of the alliance.

Igbokwe, a vocal supporter of the Tinubu-led administration, made his remarks in a post shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday.

In his view, the majority of those forming the opposition coalition lack political relevance, capacity, or credibility.

“When I look at the composition of the so-called coalition, I see one or two that are real men,” he wrote.

“Other members are unknown. They have nothing to bring to the table—no skill, no energy, no resources, no charisma, no history, no character, etc.”

The coalition reportedly includes high-profile opposition figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers).

Though not directly naming the “real men” in his post, Igbokwe has previously praised El-Rufai, describing him as smarter and more capable than any current appointee in President Tinubu’s cabinet.

The 2027 presidential race is already beginning to take shape, with opposition forces reportedly seeking a united front to challenge the APC.

However, Igbokwe’s comments reflect confidence within the ruling party’s camp, while also casting doubt on the credibility and cohesion of the opposition.

