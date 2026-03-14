2027: Igbo Youths Back Ned Nwoko  Re-Election

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth organization representing the youth of the South East geopolitical zone, has declared support for the return of the Senator representing Delta North, Ned Munir Nwoko to the Senate in the 2027 general elections.

COSEYL believes the re-election of Senator Nwoko is paramount and non-negotiable considering his outstanding legislative performance, unwavering commitment to democratic ideals, and tireless advocacy for the creation and actualization of Anioma State and urged the people to give him unalloyed support.

The youth group in a statement issued by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, said the reason for their demand is because, “Within his first two years in office, Senator Nwoko has demonstrated uncommon dedication to legislative excellence and purposeful representation.

“His achievements speak volumes, having sponsored an impressive total of 31 bills and moved over 20 motions on the floor of the Senate.

“Most notably, his sponsorship of the Anioma State Creation Bill represents a historic step toward correcting long-standing political and structural imbalances affecting the Anioma people.”

COSEYL views anyone opposing the return of Senator Nwoko to the Senate as clearly working against the collective aspiration for the creation and realization of Anioma State, adding that the struggle for Anioma State requires courageous, visionary, and committed leadership, qualities that Senator Nwoko has consistently demonstrated.

“Nigeria today needs leaders who are results-driven and deeply committed to improving the lives of their constituents.

“Senator Nwoko has shown that leadership must be defined by service, accountability, transparency, and a clear vision for progress.

“His legislative initiatives and people-centered advocacy clearly reflect these principles.”

The group contended that the time had come for Nigeria to move away from the era of unaccountable leadership to a culture of promoting individuals with proven track records of integrity, transparency, and visionary leadership, which Senator Nwoko represents.

COSEYL further argued that Nwoko’s commitment to democratic values, national development, and the advancement of Anioma interests has made him a leader worthy of emulation and deserving continued representation in the National Assembly.

The sociopolitical group consequently, called on all Anioma stakeholders traditional rulers, youth groups, community leaders, political stakeholders, and well-meaning citizens to unite and work collectively towards ensuring the successful return of Senator Ned Nwoko to the Senate in 2027, arguing that the future of Anioma State and the continued advancement of effective representation depend greatly on leadership style and advocacy of Senator Nwoko.