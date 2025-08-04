2027 Igbo Presidency Not Achievable – Umahi

The clamour for a President of South East extraction has been described as not achievable in the 2027 general election.

Similarly, it is being canvassed that the only achievable means of actualising this dream is for the zone to support the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu.

Disclosing this in a statement issued on Monday, the Minister for Works and former governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dave Umahi, further warned that the zone would resist what he called the darkening counsel of some people who, he said, go about deceiving people into believing that the dream is achievable in 2027.

Senator Umahi called on the South East people to rise in support of President Tinubu, “because he has demonstrated unwavering love and fairness to the people of the South East.

“We must not be deceived again. Mr. President must have the votes of the Southeast up to 90% to cement this relationship. Enough of darkening counsel without knowledge in the South East.

“We must rise to educate our people. If we want to be president, we must avoid the politics of hate, misinformation, and sentiments.

“We must support other regions, and with God, one day, other regions will support us. Mr. President must be supported to complete his tenure of 8 years, which has benefited all regions are benefitting from.

“One day, we will be number one, but not in 2027. I will vocally continue to stand against any mischief to deceive our people. We are known for hard work and love and not hate.

“I commend our leaders, who are the South East Governors, for their support and the great works they are doing for our people. I want our people to please support them along with our dear President for their second tenure in their respective offices..