2027: Igbo Presidency In The Hands Of God – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has reiterated his position that it is not yet time for an Igbo Presidency, saying such is in the hands of God.

Umahi, who gave his disposition on Wednesday at a Press Conference in Abuja, said it is illusional for any party or anybody to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

According to him, the President has done an unprecedented road project that would attract re-election votes.

Dave Umahi said he has a record of being one of the Presidential candidates from the South East.

Detail later…