2027: Igbo Political Elites And Nigeria’s Catch-22

Share

When facing a dilemma, choose the more morally demanding alternative’

—Harold Kushner

A head of 2027, some Igbo political elites with their eyes wide open have chosen to hug the catch-22, boxing themselves into a difficult circumstance in the nation’s political landscape.

A catch-22 is a paradoxical situation where you’re faced with conflicting requirements or constraints, making it difficult or impossible to resolve.

Some Igbo leaders, dancing between hypocrisy and sycophancy, want political power in a democracy, but do not want to go through the people.

In Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, he captured a Second World War bomber pilot who tried to maintain his sanity while fulfilling his service requirements. Some Igbo political elites want to sleep and dine with election riggers, yet they want a democratically elected President of Igbo extraction in 2027.

Today, most political leaders in the country cannot walk over their problems because of the contradictions intrinsic in them. You want democracy, but you don’t want to embrace the tenets.

Virtually every Igbo elite in the current political dispensation desires a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction but thinks it should be them, not another Igbo, and this exposes their commitment to the course.

Peter Obi, through his political dexterity in 2023, did what no Igbo politician had been able to do since the exit of Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dr Alex Ekwueme from the scene, bringing back the Igbos into national politics once again.

He achieved this feat without the support of Igbo political elites but the ordinary people who are with him. Some Igbo political elites are tilting towards the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, where they believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to give everybody what he desires but may not deserve.

‘To hell with the people and their fantasies with Obi, ‘ you could hear them say in some of their nocturnal meetings with their slave masters.

That was exactly what Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo displayed copiously when he hosted ‘Dike Si Mba’ of Anambra state, Bola Tinubu, in the State last week and took an inelegant dig at Peter Obi ostensibly to impress his guest.

Governor Soludo’s party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), unsolicited adopted President Tinubu as their flag bearer for 2027.

But even Tinubu himself knows from his understanding of pragmatic politics that the APGA adoption of him has no electoral value but is just another fantasyland game to excite wonder.

But trust Tinubu, he gladly welcomed it and even asked for land because he knows that the adoption has potential in the envisaged rigging for 2027.

Since a ruling party in the state adopted you, it gives you room to create a glitch that can enable you to assign any number of votes to yourself or reduce the figure of your opponent, who will have command of the votes.

Governor Soludu knows that by that action, he was provoking the people and undermining their sensitivity. By this, his second term is assured if the man perceived to have the electoral knife and yam is on his side.

I can’t wait to see Soludo’s second term and imagine who would be spared of his arrogance and insults. Older Igbo political elites desire that they see a President of Igbo extraction in their lifetime; the younger ones wish that it should be them, not Peter Obi.

Therefore, they are working for Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar rather than for their brother. Even as they know that what they are doing is against the wishes of their people, does it matter? Can the people give power in a Jagaban-controlled democracy?

As fair weather politicians, this crop of leaders has no faith in anybody; they change their political colour like chameleons.

As you read this, some Igbo characters are going about lobbying for Atiku’s Presidency and possibly with them as his running mate in 2027.

In 2018, some of them worked against the same Atiku when he had his best chance, just because he picked Obi, not them, as his running mate.

Similarly, Soludo, who is today adopting Tinubu as his preferred choice for President in 2027, had in 2023 worked against him, preferring Atiku Abubakar, because of his narrow reading of the political landscape.

Today, Atiku is still in the race, but like a proverbial goat, they now follow whoever has the palm frond. What they fail to know is that by Tinubu’s, antecedents, he knows his real friends when chips are ready and will serve them a deserving dose when the time comes.

The same treatment awaits those jostling for Vice President just to weaken Obi. The rigging bell is ringing everywhere, and the electoral relevance of the people is being seriously undermined.

Everybody is heading there, struggling to enter through the evil gate in total disregard of the power of the people in electoral jurisprudence.

In Igboland, as in other parts of the country, the battle line is being drawn between those seeking power through the ballot and those hoping to renew their ambition through rigging.

But it needs to be stressed that nobody is losing sleep over the hypocrisy that was on display in Anambra state last week, because a similar bridge was crossed in 2019 and 2023. In 2019, Peter Obi was a running mate to Atiku Abubakar, and Willie Obiano was on the throne in Agu Awka.

He told Muham – medu Buhari never to worry that he is guaranteed 25% in Anambra state, which was all Buhari was looking for in the South East. When the election came, he could not garner 5%.

Similarly, in 2023, a bellyaching Soludo had assured Atiku of PDP victory in Anambra State, but he was unable to deliver 5%.

The amazement of Atiku on the Anambra result made his lawyers file Anambra state as a test case of rigging by the Labour Party for Obi. All the assurances given to Dike Si Mba Tinubu last week will come to nought on Election Day.

The taste of the food is in the eating, the people of Anambra state are waiting to see the invincible rigging machinery of Tinubu and APC, how it will work in the state in 2027.

Those who pray and hope on god of rigging to deliver them will confront those who pray to the God of the people to deliver their choice. Evidently, all over the country, there is a growing dichotomy between the people and their leaders and Anambra state or the South East is no exception.

There have been some careless and groundless statements by some voices from the North accusing Igbos of hypocrisy because some traditional rulers gave President Tinubu a traditional title.

The title was given to a Nigerian President whom the North hoisted on us. The title was arranged by Governor Soludo, who pays these traditional rulers salaries and dictates to them. The governor approves their appointment and suspends or sacks whoever he does not like.

In Anambra state, there are about 150 traditional rulers. Their number shows how unimportant they can be in the Nigerian index of development.

In Igboland, traditional institution is not attached to any spirituality but purely cultural and political and by its culture, you are bound to receive visitors, especially one invited by the state Governor.

It’s therefore wrong and pedestrian, using it to judge Igbo rating of Tinubu. In our environment, if a masquerade that kills people comes to the public space with music and dancing, the people will still want to watch it from a distance, but that does not remove their understanding and perception of it.

In Anambra state last week, did you see the people on the street cheering the visitor of a President’s status? No, instead, the roads were empty, within the state capital and all routes passed by the President were cleared of human beings.

Is it not hypocritical, therefore, for anyone in the North to accuse Igbos of hypocrisy for receiving Tinubu in Anambra state, while the Emir of Daura in Katsina hugging him a week earlier, in a state virtually taken over by bandits, is not.

A Northern serving Minister has also been abusing Northern leaders for being critical of Tinubu. Five Senators from Kebbi and Kano states recently visited Tinubu, virtually begging to be accepted into the APC.

This is no hypocrisy unless it comes from Igbos, who must be given a bad name to find grounds to keep strangulating them in Nigerian political space.

These northern commentators are accusing Igbos of hypocrisy for giving a chieftaincy title, but looked away when, on November 1 2017, when Ebonyi state honoured the then President Buhari with a chieftancy title, Enyioha 1 (friend of the people) of Ebonyi state, and the South East gave him Ochi Oha Ndigbo (ruler of the people).

What did Buhari do to deserve such high honour from the Igbo? In governance and patronage, Buhari and Tinubu are like six and a half dozen, as far as Ndigbo are concerned.

Ebonyi state Governor, then, Dave Umahi, who was in the PDP when he arranged the Buhari chieftaincy, eventually joined the APC three years later.

Like Umahi, Governor Sol is on his way to the APC if the deal with the election riggers eventually helps him in November 2025. We are already on a predictable road and can tell how it would end for Ndigbo.

What happened in Anambra state last week when Tinubu visited is therefore a well-coordinated political drama by a desperate state Governor going into a delicate election in six months.

And hosting a godfather perceived to have almighty power, he needed to impress to be able to benefit from the largesse.

The people of Anambra state will show their rating of Tinubu or APC at the ballot if it counts because we all know that in this country, over time, those who vote and count the votes do not determine the outcome of the election, but those who announce the results.

That’s why politicians in Nigeria prefer to worship and adore INEC and the judiciary officials rather than the people. That is why funds for constituent projects are diverted to buy homes for INEC officials and Judges. But God is on the throne.

Share