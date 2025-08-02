2027: Igbo Community In Edo, Delta Vow To Vote For Obi Amid Threat

Following the threat issued by the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, against the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the Igbo community in Edo and Delta States has begun mobilising support for Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

In a statement released on Friday, the Coordinator-General of the “Igbo Unity Forum,” Chief Ekene Okpara, said the group’s decision was triggered by the current state of the economy and the governor’s remarks following Obi’s recent visit to Benin City.

Describing Okpebholo as a “meddlesome busybody,” Okpara urged him to focus on governance rather than engaging in actions that could damage his reputation.

Okpara also expressed disappointment over the worsening economic situation under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, saying Nigerians “are facing the most difficult times in recent history.”

READ ALSO

He disclosed that the forum has launched a campaign to deliver at least five million votes for Obi, regardless of the political party he chooses to run under in 2027.

The forum also appealed to residents of Edo and Delta States to join forces to ensure Obi’s success in the next general elections, while calling on President Bola Tinubu to urgently address the failing economy and the deplorable state of infrastructure across Nigeria.

“We will not forget the governor’s alleged statement insisting that Obi must inform him before visiting Edo State. That statement alone has strengthened our resolve to mobilise across the country and the diaspora,” he said.