2027: Ibori Backs Oborevwori Till 2031

…as Seyi Tinubu, Omo-Agege, others bid Oskar Ibru bye-bye

The former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has expressed satisfaction with the developmental strides of the incumbent Governor Sheriff Oborevwori led-administration and endorsed him till 2031.

The former helmsman categorically said after Oborevwori’s eight years in office, he should prepare to be sent to Abuja by his people to represent them.

To the admiration of well-wishers, including the former Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie OmoAgege, the Senator, representing Delta Central, Ede Dafinone, the son of President Bola Tinubu, Mr Seyi, the son of the Governor, Fred Oborevwori (aka Sheriff Junior), and other top government functionaries, at the funeral service of Olorogun Dr Oskar Ibru at the All Saints Cathedral Church in Ughelli yesterday, Ibori prayed for the Governor.

He said the Governor has delivered on the mandate that produced him in 2023 by maintaining a speed lane in infrastructural pursuit. He said, “We are seeing the infrastructural works you are doing and we are satisfied with it.

We pray for God’s wisdom and guidance upon you. When you complete your eight years as governor, there is no doubt that you will go to Abuja to continue the good works.”