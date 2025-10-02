2027: I Won’t Step Down For Anybody – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has clarified that his recent interview with BBC Hausa Service was misrepresented by some sections of the media, stressing that he did not say he would step down for anyone ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku explained that his comments during the interview were clear and unambiguous, contrary to the misleading interpretations making the rounds.

According to him, he merely encouraged young people and other prospective presidential aspirants to join the contest, noting that if a young candidate were to emerge through a competitive primary, he would readily support such a candidate without hesitation.

The former vice president, however, emphasized that welcoming interpretative journalism as part of reporting does not mean twisting his words is acceptable.

“Stretching interpretation to the point of mischief is unacceptable and must not be encouraged,” he said.

He added that insinuations attributed to him from the BBC Hausa interview were inaccurate and did not reflect what he actually said.