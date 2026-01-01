New Telegraph

January 1, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 1, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2027: I Won’t…

2027: I Won’t Be Criminalised For Rejecting APC, Bauchi Gov Declares

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has said that he would not allow anybody to criminalise him just because he refused to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Besides, Mohammed described the situation as growing political intolerance, persecution and misuse of state power, warning that such actions pose serious threats to peace, security and democratic stability in Nigeria.

Speaking when he received a delegation from the Safety Institute of Nigeria led by its live member, Mr Marquin at Exco Chamber Government House Wednesday in Bauchi, the governor expressed concern over what he called the irony of governance in the country, where leaders who attempt to work for the people are often vilified and criminalised for political reasons.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He lamented that despite enjoying constitutional immunity, some of his close aides and family members have allegedly been arrested and detained without justification, describing the situation as an abuse of due process and the rule of law.

The governor also accused political opponents of deliberately tarnishing his image through false allegations of terrorism and financial mismanagement, stressing that such claims were unfounded and politically motivated.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Zulum Inaugurates 48-Classrooms At Islamic College In Gubio
Read Next

Nigeria Revenue Service Unveils Official Logo