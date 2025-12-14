2027: I Have Not Declared For Abia Governorship – Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has denied reports suggesting that he intends to contest the 2027 gubernatorial election in Abia State.

The denial was contained in a statement issued on Sunday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Office of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has been drawn to a false and misleading news report circulating on social media, attributed to ‘Native Reporters,’ claiming the Deputy Speaker’s intention to run for governor of Abia State in 2027.

“We categorically state that the report is baseless, unfounded, and lacks credibility. The Deputy Speaker has not made any declaration, either privately or publicly, to contest for the governorship of Abia State in 2027.

“The Deputy Speaker is fully focused on his four-year mandate representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, serving his constituents and all Nigerians with dedication and integrity.

“We urge ‘Native Reporters’ to retract the false report and adhere to basic journalistic ethics, including truth, accuracy, and fairness, if they are a responsible and credible news platform. We also caution against spreading misinformation and advise media practitioners to verify facts before publication.

“The political family of the Deputy Speaker will announce his plans and intentions at the appropriate time.”