2027: I Don’t Support Tinubu’s Endorsement By APC Govs- Ndume

Share

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, on Sunday distanced himself from endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

It would be recalled that on May 22, 2025, 22 APC governors unanimously adopted Tinubu as the APC candidate for the 2027 election.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today Program, the Senator said he did not support the decision of the APC governors as “things are very bad in the country” at the moment.

According to him, former President Goodluck Jonathan secured the endorsement of 22 governors of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2015 poll, yet he lost his re-election bid to Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He lamented the harsh economic situation, the skyrocketing cost of living in the country, and the insecurity ravaging parts of Nigeria.

READ ALSO

According to him, he stormed out of the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja when the governors endorsed the president for re-election.

Ndume said, “I was there but that was not why I was there; I was there for a summit and when I realised that it was not a summit and voice vote was put about the endorsement of Mr President, I just left, and that does not mean I am not an APC member. The majority had its way but few of us felt that was not right.

“It happened before, not once, not twice. It happened during Jonathan. That does not mean anything. Politicians are decamping but the people who are the voters are not decamping.

“I hope that he would look back historically and see that the gathering of people to endorse you does not mean anything.

“Jonathan had 22 governors then endorsing him like was done now. And what happened? Jonathan lost woefully. A lot of money was spent. Even the election was shifted but we are not learning our lessons. I pity Mr President,” he added.

Share