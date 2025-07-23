2027: I Don’t See ADC Surviving –Ortom

Immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has vowed not to join the newly-formed African Democratic Congress (ADC), which he noted has no chance of surviving in the 2027 General Election. Ortom said: “I am not joining any coalition; we have no business with that. I don’t see it surviving.” He distanced himself from the coalition led by former Senate President, David Mark and Gabriel Suswam, maintaining that it has no future and poses no threat to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in future elections.

According to him, “People are free to join any coalition that they so wish, but for me, and the people that I lead, we remain in PDP. “I am the leader of PDP in Benue State and a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT),” he declared, adding: “In any case, even if they survive, if they are through with the litigation that is going on, they will be defeated hands down.”

Ortom’s remarks come amid heightened political activity following the exit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the PDP and his backing of the new alliance. However, Ortom made it clear that his loyalty remains with the PDP and that the party remains strong in Benue under his leadership.

He reiterated that he has no regrets opposing the candidature of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 presidential election.

Ortom, who was one of the G5 governors that supported a southern presidency, had told journalists in Makurdi that his stand with southern presidency remains unshaken; stressing that all those agitating for northern presidency will lose his support and that Tinubu should be allowed to complete his remaining four years from 2027.

“Let me tell you, till today, I, Samuel Ortom, believe in a southern presidency; it is in our written agreement that the North will do eight years and the South will do eight years.

“Even if my party (PDP) wants to produce a president, let it produce it in the South, because anything in the North I am not there. We did it in 2023 because I said that it is better for me to lose my senatorial election than to allow a northerner to be president.”