2027: I Don’t Know My Successor, Zulum Tells APC Stakeholders

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has said that he does not know who will succeed him after the expiration of his tenure in May 2027.

Governor Zulum, who made this revelation on Monday during a critical All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting convened at the Multi-purpose Hall of the Government House in Maiduguri.

Speaking at the event, she reiterated his stand for a fair, transparent and just process in the election of party officials during the forthcoming congresses. .

While addressing party leaders, elected officials and members, Zulum emphasised that the integrity of the process was paramount for the party’s unity and future success.

Zulum, who strongly advocated a fresh set of individuals to occupy the various party positions, urged stakeholders to allow new faces to emerge through a democratic process, thereby strengthening the party’s grassroots structure and inclusivity.

Governor Zulum also dismissed speculation about his influence on the party’s future ticket. He firmly and publicly reaffirmed that he had not anointed any candidate for the upcoming party positions or for any elective position.

“I have no candidate for any position, and I do not know who will succeed me. I have entrusted the choice of leaders to Almighty Allah, in accordance with the democratic will of the party members and the people of Borno State.”, Zulum said

The governor set up two committees to scale up the APC e-registration and reconciliation among party members.

The 10-man committee will be headed by Nigeria’s former Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda and will include members drawn from the state’s 3 senatorial districts.

The meeting was attended by the acting governor, Umar Usman Kadafur; the former governor of Borno State, Maina Ma’aji Lawan; APC Deputy National Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, State APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba and three former deputy governors, including Ali Abubakar Jatau, Adamu Shettim Dibal and Usman Mamman Durkwa.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan and 10 members of the House of Representatives, including Dr Midala Balami, who announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), were in attendance.

The speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, the deputy speaker, Engr Abdullahi Askira and 25 other members also graced the occasion.

Others in attendance included former Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai, Dr Bulama Mali Gubio and senior government and party officials.