2027: I Believe Obi’s Four-Year Term Declaration – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Ulasi, on Tuesday threw his weight behind the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, for his four-year term declaration.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, declared that if elected in 2027, he would spend only four years and would not seek re-election.

Reacting to the statement in an interview on Arise TV, Ulasi said Obi’s promise should not be doubted, describing him as an honest person.

He said, “I believe Peter Obi’s words are sincere. Unlike the usual crop of politicians in Nigeria, he is honest.

“The constitution guarantees only a 4-year term, which can be renewed by the people.

“Obi has not said anything out of the ordinary; he believes he can accomplish a great deal in those four years.”