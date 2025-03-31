2027: I’m Willing To Step Down For Better Candidate – Adebayo

Share

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on Sunday said he is willing to step down his presidential ambition for a better politician to emerge as the flag bearer of his party.

Adebayo who spoke in an interview on Channels Television, said the SDP would give Nigerians a candidate that all citizens would be proud of and be ready to give a chance to unseat President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next presidential election.

According to him, the SDP wouldn’t divide Nigerians along the delicate lines of religion and ethnicity.

“Everybody knows that I have an aspiration. I’m working on it but God is the author of tomorrow; we don’t even know who is going to be around in 2027.

“It is my prayer to God that if there is a person who God thinks is better than me to fix the problem of Nigeria, my ambition should not stop that person because we want a country that works. That is the kind of thing we are working on at this time.

“What used to be an easy discussion – with religion and ethnicity – has become explosive now. So, we will not use the SDP forum to try to bifurcate our people into different zones.

“What we are looking for now is a system where when we make a choice in the SDP, there will be resounding joy outside the SDP, and Nigerians will say: ‘Okay, finally, this platform has given the country a chance. ’”

