2027: Hundreds Defect From APC To ADC In Sokoto

The African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led coalition in Sokoto State has received a major boost ahead of the 2027 general elections, following the defection of hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters.

The defectors, operating under the Soja Mobilization Forum, a network of over 100 political groups officially announced their departure from the APC at a reception ceremony.

Forum Chairman, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, accused the APC of worsening poverty, unemployment, and hardship across the country.

“The APC has brought nothing but suffering and despair to Nigerians. Our people deserve leadership that represents their hopes and aspirations, which is why we’ve chosen to join the ADC,” Abdullahi said.

Receiving the defectors, Hon. A.A. Gumbi, a 2023 governorship aspirant and coalition leader in Sokoto, assured them of full integration into the coalition’s structures.

“Your decision is a bold statement that Sokoto is ready for a new political direction. You will be fully involved in all coalition activities,” he pledged.

Political analysts described the defection as a major setback for the APC and a sign of shifting political loyalties ahead of 2027. With the Soja Mobilization Forum’s influence across several LGAs including Sokoto South, Sokoto North, Wamakko, and Gwadabawa the ADC coalition is seen as consolidating its base and emerging as a strong challenger to the ruling party’s dominance in the state.