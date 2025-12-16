As the battle for the 2027 presidential election hits up, the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not win his re-election, saying he never won back in 2023.

Abaribe, who spoke on Monday Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ noted that the level of hardship Nigerian citizens are grappling with, has made them very determined to vote against President Tinubu in 2027.

According to the lawmaker, “I do not think so. Everybody loses elections, and you will see when the time comes.

“He will lose in 2027 because I know what Nigerians are feeling outside.”

“Tinubu never won the 2023 election, and everybody knows it. But we said fine, he has been declared the winner, no problem.

“We acknowledge him as president, but we are going to meet him in the field, and I will see how he is going to cobble together what will make him win again.

“It won’t work because this time everybody will be ready. It will no longer be an announcement at 3 a.m. before people wake up in the morning.

“This time, people are ready, we are ready, and the masses are even more ready,” he added.