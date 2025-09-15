2027: How PDP Seeks To Address Party Loyalty – Ajibade

The National Legal Adviser of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Kamaldeen Ajibade, on Monday warned that the greatest threat to the party comes from the members who openly identify with the PDP but secretly align with other political platforms.

Abijade made this known while fielding questions about the role of former Rivers State Governor and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike and the G5 group in the party’s 2023 electoral loss on Arise Television’s Morning Show.

According to him, it would be wrong to single out Wike and that the G5 crisis was not about one individual, stressing that the party has moved to address issues of loyalty and discipline among its members.

Ajibade added that the PDP was working to enforce discipline and ensure unity as part of efforts to strengthen its structure ahead of future elections.

He said: “I can see that your question is bordered purely on the issue of Wike, not talking about any other person. I think in addressing this issue, it’s always good to take it holistically and not look at the aspect of Wike.

“The role of Wike was in the aspect of the G5 that everybody believes made the party lose the chances in the 2023 election.

“The G5 was not just about Wike alone. So, on the issue of discipline or lack thereof, I can tell you that the party has stepped forward to discipline every member.

“The most dangerous member of a political party is a member who is PDP in the daytime and somewhere else at night.

“So for Wike, we’ve known his position, and Wike has come out to state his position as clearly as possible. In terms of discipline, the party is checking itself, and we’re working on that.”