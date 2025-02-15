2027: How Far Can Opposition Go?

Share

In keeping with our brand of politics, although the next General Election is still well over two years away, those involved in the process are already neck-deep in planning for 2027.

As is often the scenario, there are two main parties – the one in power and those in opposition, hoping to supplant the one holding the keys to government.

Of course, there is also a nominal third group – those who gate-crashed the party hoping to become the new kids on the block.

For a number of weeks now, the media has been awash with reports of meetings among opposition political juggernauts in an attempt to forge a formidable and united front to confront the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) in 2027.

In times past we have heard of such names like ‘Mega Force’ and ‘Third Force’ as movements birthed to wrestle power from the party at the centre, but all have floundered in no small measure due to the personal interests of those involved, which is often at odds with the collective.

Not too long ago I spoke at length with a media adviser of one of the well-known opposition politicians and his response gave me an insight into how difficult it is for them to subjugate their personal interests in being the top gun of whichever party they belong to.

Sadly no one wants to play the proverbial ‘second fiddle,’ because of our winner-takes-all mentality; where the man in the driving seat refuses to take any advice or even listen to his conductor.

Although examples abound of this happening, mainly between governors and their deputies, however, even presidents and their deputies are not immune from this same bug.

Since our return to democracy some 26 years ago, a staggering 17 deputy governors have been removed from office after falling out with their principals – oftentimes for the flimsiest of reasons.

Imagine one deputy was removed because he had kept chickens in his official quarters.

While he was governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, Bola Tinubu, who is now President, went through two deputies before his tenure ended in 2007.

He was sworn in on May 29, 1999 with Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele as his number two before he ended the very often messy public spat by getting her impeached in 2002.

Otunba Pedro, who was poached from the corporate world (he was a banker), was impeached in May 2007, by the Lagos State House of Assembly, after a resolution adopted by the 32 members of the Assembly.

The impeachment came 24 hours after Pedro announced that he had tendered his letter of resignation from office.

Another former governor who had more than one deputy removed was Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, who was sworn into office with Jude Agbaso in 2011, but had him sacked two years later.

Eze Madumere, who replaced him, was equally sacked from office in July 2018 by 19 of the 27 members of the Imo House of Assembly.

On Monday, April 8, 2023, Philip Shaibu became the 17th and so far last deputy governor to be removed after he fell out with Godwin Obaseki over his interest in contesting last September’s Edao State gubernatorial election.

This was one of the reasons espoused by the aide I spoke with as to why it is difficult for the dramatis personae to play second fiddle or the ‘spare tyre’ in a political arrangement.

“In the run-up to the 2025 General Election, my principal tried everything possible to reach out to other contestants on the need to forge a common front if they were to upstage the APC; unfortunately, no one was ready to step down for the other. In the end they all went their separate ways and ultimately lost,” he recalled.

He did, however, say that efforts were again in top gear to see if something can be worked out this time around.

“As it is, they (opposition) are aware that the country is in a mess and if they unite they could cash in on this. But the million naira question is still getting those involved in seeing reason to jettison their egos and own interests in the overall interest of the nation,” he added.

Incidentally as the result of the 2023 poll showed, had the main contenders – Alhaji Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) – teamed up they would have ousted the APC.

While the APC secured 8,794,726 or 36.61 per cent of the votes; Atiku, who placed second, got 6,984,520 (29.07 per cent) while third placed Obi won 6,101,533 (25.40 per cent). Together, the second and third place finishers would have polled over 13 million votes!

This is what Tinubu realised after the 2011 General Election when his then party, the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), along with other opposition parties again failed to breach the impregnable wall of the PDP, which had consistently triumphed at the polls since 1999.

According to reports, he was impressed with the pulling power of Muhammadu Buhari, who despite not having a national appeal, was still able to garner millions of votes in the North while the ACN was only strong in the South West; and realised that if both parties came together they would be able to break the stranglehold of the PDP.

Thus after months of often clandestine talks, he was able to convince Buhari’s Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), which had finished second in 2011 with over 12 million votes, along with a breakaway faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the new PDP – a faction of the then ruling PDP, to come together.

On February 6, 2013 the APC was born after the resolution to this effect was signed by Tom Ikimi, who represented the ACN; Senator Annie Okonkwo on behalf of APGA; Ibrahim Shekarau, the Chairman of ANPP’s Merger Committee; and Garba Shehu, the Chairman of CPC’s Merger Committee.

The party received approval from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on July 31, 2013, to become a political party and subsequently withdrew the operating licences of the three parties that merged (the ACN, CPC and ANPP).

Despite many sceptics doubting the durability of the new party, the APC won the 2015 poll and has held sway since then.

It is thus crystal clear that unless the current opposition bigwigs are able to sink their personal differences and interests and whip everyone into line as Tinubu did in 2013, then it will again be plain sail for the APC in 2027.

