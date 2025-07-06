2027: Heaven Won’t Be Happy If Anyone Runs Against Sen Kalu – Cleric

…asks Agbaeze to apologise

Abia-born cleric, Rev Uche Emenike of the Methodist Church, has declared that “Heaven won’t be happy” if anyone dares to contest against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a powerful sermon at Ogudu Asaa in Isikwuato Local Government Area, Rev Emenike described Senator Kalu as “A divine gift to Abia North”, adding that his track record in the Senate is unmatched and spiritually backed.

“What Orji Uzor Kalu is doing, no one has ever done for us in the Senate. He is rebuilding communities, not just talking politics.

“Look at the numerous people he is empowering, the road littered across our communities in Abia from Umunneochi to Isikwuato, From Bende to Abiriba, from Ohafia to Arochukwu; these are things we prayed for,” the clergyman said passionately.

He went further to issue a stern warning to political detractors, stating that any attempt to challenge Senator Kalu’s re-election would amount to fighting against divine order.

“Let me say it clearly: Heaven will not be happy if anyone rises to oppose Senator Kalu in 2027. He is the Moses of Abia North. He has done what others before him failed to do. God has given him favour, and it is not man’s place to question divine arrangement.”

In a direct rebuke of recent criticisms targeted at Senator Kalu, Rev Emenike singled out Chima Agbaeze, calling his actions “an insult against the will of the people and the hand of God.”

“Chima Agbaeze should tender a public apology to Senator Kalu and the people of Abia North. That meeting was not just an attack on a man; it was an insult to democracy, development, and everything we stand for as a people. You don’t spit on the hand that is building your future,” he said.