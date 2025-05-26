2027: Harvest Of Endorsements For Tinubu

Share

FELIX NWANERI writes on the torrent of endorsements for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, which members of the opposition, however believe will not determine the outcome of the contest for the presidency

With the 2027 general election well underway, the impact of political endorsements, particularly in the presidential contest, is becoming clear that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is keen to muster all political leverage available to it in order to retain power.

It is against this backdrop that many observers are watching how second term endorsements for President Bola Tinubu from various stakeholders, who, according to some analysts, still command some measure of support among the voters, will play out.

The election is expected to hold in the first quarter of 2027, but as questions surrounding the President’s political future continue to make headlines, many are left wondering, how much the endorsements will matter given the fact that it has been high-wired politics since Tinubu emerged as president in 2023.

While there is no doubt that endorsements can be effective if those behind them have loyal following, some analysts are of the view that there are more fundamental variables that determine election outcomes.

But as the APC stakeholders triple over themselves to endorse President Tinubu for a second term, key opposition leaders seem undeterred in their bid to exploit what they describe as “potential baggage” the endorsements bring to unseat him.

According to them, his administration has performed poorly to be re-elected. The optimism in the opposition’s camp, notwithstanding, Tinubu remains a central figure in Nigeria’s politics with considerable influence over a spectrum of voters although analysts have started questioning to what degree, and how long that influence will last.

How the foundation was laid

The harbinger of the torrent of endorsements for the Tinubu dates back to April 2024, by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, when he led members of the National Assembly to pay the President Sallah homage at his residence in Lagos during the Eid el Kabir celebration.

Setting the tone for an early push for Tinubu’s reelection, Akpabio declared: “As you coast home to victory for a second term, may all the governors seated here also coast home to a second term victory in their states.” At the gathering were 27 governors from across party divides, former governors and the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives. Other speakers at the event showered praises on the President.

They include Vice President Kashim Shettima and Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). A subsequent declaration by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, that there will be no vacancy in Aso Rock, further gave credence to the belief that the President’s re-election bid had been launched.

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, who re-echoed the “no-vacancy” position, declared as unachievable, plots by some opposition political parties to unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

Nigerians are saying that because you have done a difficult job well, that it is time to reward you by sending you back to the presidency for a second term in office

Nabena, who was then reacting to talks of merger among some members of the opposition, said: “The 2027 presidential election will come and go but the presidency will remain in the South and President Tinubu, by God’s grace, will continue his good job.

If former President Muhammadu Buhari could complete his eight years in office, by the grace of God Almighty, the incumbent president will do the same, not even the talk of mega party or merger can stop him.

“The South must also complete the eight years political arrangement and President Bola Tinubu will do that for the South. The South will not fight one another again for another region to benefit. The era of division in Southern Nigeria is gone for good.

The Almighty God will perfect President Tinubu’s health and grant him wisdom to take the country to the Promised Land.” Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, who spoke in like manner, particularly advised politicians of Northern extraction, including Atiku, to wait till 2031 for another presidential bid. Although he acknowledged that individuals have the right to aspire for positions, he predicated his stand on the power shift arrangement between the North and South.

His words: People have a right to form alliances but my candid advice to my people in the North is this: As you form your alliances, it is okay and fine but make sure your candidates are also from the South because that is one thing that will guarantee our territorial integrity and unity…

I appealed with my brothers in the North to wait till 2031 to run for presidential election.” Akume, in what will pass as a veil message to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who is championing oppositions coalition against the APC, said: “It is not yet the time for the North; this has been my appeal to them. Let us not destroy our country because of personal ambition.

If it is the will of God, at 90, you can still be president of this country. If it is not His will, you will never be. But my advice, and this has been consistent, is that let us not rock the boat. Let us allow this power to reside in the South for eight years and from there it will come to the North. To do otherwise, honestly is to destroy this country.”

APC govs say Nigeria prospering under Tinubu

Whereas it has been all manner of endorsements for President of late, that by governors of the APC extraction under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), declaring Tinubu as the sole candidate of the ruling party for the 2027 presidential election, seemed to be the most significant.

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo State and chairman of the forum, who announced the decision on Thursday at the APC summit in Abuja, said the governors were united in their support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

His words: “That for Nigeria to get to her destination faster in prosperity, that the president should be used and adopted as our flag bearer for 2027 presidential election, for a second term in office.

That the governors produced by our APC are hereby charged to take responsibility to market our Federal Government policies, occupy the political space in their domains, and take responsibility for winning all elections in their states come 2027.

“It is therefore my humble pleasure, with total humility, to Almighty God to move that this August assembly adopt and concur the position of progressive governors that Mr President carries our flag 2027 and governors take responsibility for delivering this mandate. I so move as a motion.”

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, who seconded the motion, said: “I rise to second the motion as ably moved by the chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, that this August gathering pass a vote of confidence on our able and amiable president, President Tinubu, as a sole candidate of APC come 2027 general election.”

NASS hinges position on president’s political sagacity

Members of the National Assembly election on the platform of the APC, who also announced endorsement of President Tinubu as the sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election at the party’s national summit, said their position was based on his political sagacity, According to Akpabio, who moved the motion in that regard, and which was seconded by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Tinubu has been able to set Nigeria on the path of growth as confirmed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Nigerians are saying that because you have done a difficult job well, that it is time to reward you by sending you back to the presidency for a second term in office,” Akpabio told the President.

North-West APC cites performance

Similarly, the APC North West Zone rose from its stakeholders’ meeting in Kaduna recently to endorse the President for a second term.

The meeting had in attendance the National Chairman of the Party, Ganduje; governors from the zone, including Uba Sani (Kaduna); Nasir Idris (Kebbi) and Umar Namadi (Jigawa) as well as Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas; Senate Deputy President, Barau I Jibrin and ministers from the zone. Others were chairmen of state chapters of APC, state and federal legislators, heads of federal agencies and senior political appointees.

Senator Jibrin, who said it is clear that APC will have a landslide victory in 2027, urged members of the party from the zone to continue to work with the President and cooperate among themselves to have the desired victory.

He added that the defection of stalwarts of the opposition political parties to the APC is a result of President Tinubu’s performance in addressing the challenges bedevilling the country. “This is not happening for nothing. There are reasons for this. What are the reasons? Number one is the performance of our dear President. The President, of course, inherited a lot of challenges, bedevilling our country.

But he has come up with programmes and policies to surmount these challenges” Ganduje, on his part, emphasised that President Tinubu is committed to developing the North-West, the entire Northern region and Nigeria by extension. He said the commitment has been demonstrated through his several intervention projects. He maintained that Nigerians have started seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and categorically declared that there will be no vacancy in Aso Rock Villa come 2027.

Reading the communiqué at the end of the meeting, Kaduna State governor and APC North-West Coordinating Governor, Uba Sani, announced the zone’s unanimous endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term of office. The governor cited Tinubu’s achievements in leadership, security, and development within the two years of the President’s first term of office.

“We thank and commend President Bola Tinubu for his purposeful leadership, bold reforms, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress, especially in the North-West zone.

“Security in the North West has significantly improved under President Tinubu, enabling farmers to return to their fields and communities to regain peace and stability. Our zone enjoys unprecedented federal representation with 12 ministers, key National Assembly positions, and top security appointments, a clear sign of inclusiveness and recognition,” he said.

APC North Central wants consolidation

APC stakeholders in the North Central, who also unanimously endorsed President Tinubu for a second term recently, following a motion of vote of confidence moved by Akume and seconded by Niger State governor, Mohammed Bago, said the sterling performance his has earned him the satisfactory admiration of the geopolitical zone.

“We members of the APC North Central geopolitical zone at this meeting held on May 21 and attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the state governors of the zone, members of the National Assembly, ministers and other critical stakeholders, having watched with total satisfaction and admiration, the sterling performance of the APCled government of President Bola Tinubu, have resolved as follows:

“To endorse President Tinubu to run for another tenure of four years to continue with his good works. That the North-Central APC will continue to support all the people-oriented programmes and projects of the President,” Akume declared

The meeting, which was the second in recent time was attended by Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa/chairman, North-Central Governors Forum), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Usman Ododo (Kogi) and deputy Senate leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru. Other attendees were former Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Tanko Almakura, (Nasarawa) Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Simon Lalong, (Plateau); Hon. Ahmed Wase, former deputy speaker, House of Representatives; National Assembly and National Working Committee (NWC) members from the zone.

Presenting the communique of the meeting, Governor Sule said the zone endorsed President Tinubu to contest for a second term in order to consolidate the gains of his reforms and bring them to full fruition.

Sule on behalf of other stakeholders appreciated the Tinubu for the numerous developmental strides being executed across North-central and the inclusive and meritbased approach in appointing sons and daughters of the region into key leadership positions across federal government agencies and parastatals.

The communique read in part: “As stakeholders of the APC in the North Central, we reaffirm our collective commitment to strengthening the party’s grassroots structures, fostering unity among leaders, and supporting policies of government that prioritize security, job creation, and economic revitalization.

Adoption of Tinubu as the sole candidate for 2027 does not reflect the will of the Nigerian people, whose votes will ultimately determine the outcome of the election

“We recognise the bold steps taken by President Tinubu in stabilizing the national economy, restoring investor confidence, reforming critical institutions, and initiating difficult but necessary fiscal policies aimed at long-term national prosperity. “As a zone blessed with immense human and natural resources, we stand firmly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and commit to working with him and the leadership of our great party to ensure continued peace, prosperity, and progress in Nigeria.”

Benue APC lawmakers’ hinges stand on transformative leadership

The Benue State Caucus of the APC in the National Assembly, on its part, cited the President’s “transformative leadership” and “tangible achievements” as reasons for endorsing his reelection bid. Senator Titus Zam (Benue North West), who spoke on behalf of his colleagues – Senator Emmanuel Udende (Benue North East) and 10 APC members of the House of Representatives from the state at a press conference in Abuja, also said the endorsement was in recognition of Tinubu’s impact on Benue and the nation at large.

The caucus listed major federal projects facilitated by the Tinubu administration in Benue to include the 465-kilometre CalabarEbonyi-Benue-Nasarawa-Abuja superhighway and the MakurdiAliade-Otukpo-Enugu road, which will feature a new flyover at the Wurukum roundabout in Makurdi.

The lawmakers also applauded the establishment of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) to address regional developmental challenges and the support for health and education institutions in the state.

Umahi says all South-East govs backing Tinubu

While it is expected that the members of the APC in the South-East will join the endorsement train given the position of their leaders, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, last week , declared that governors of the fives states of the zone, irrespective of political leanings, are backing President Tinubu in recognition of his commitment to equity, national unity and development.

The immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, disclosed that plans are underway for a regional political summit, where South-East leaders will endorse the President for a second term. Speaking to officials of the government as part of a documentary to commemorate the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration, Umahi urged SouthEast leaders, including the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, to support the President for another term.

Obi won more than 90 per cent of the votes in his South-East zone, leaving President Tinubu with less than five per cent in 2023, and there are only two governors elected on the platform of the APC in the zone – Hope Uzodimma (Imo) and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi).

The remaining three states of the zone are shared among three parties – PDP’s Peter Mba (Enugu), LP’s Alex Otti (Abia) and Charles Soludo (Anambra) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Umahi, who praised the President for giving the South-East a sense of belonging, said the zone has benefitted from ongoing federal road projects, including the Port Harcourt–Enugu, Enugu–Abakaliki, Enugu–Onitsha, Onitsha–Owerri highways, in addition to the Second Niger Bridge.

“For the first time, the South-East has a Minister of Works. That’s not symbolic—it is strategic. What we are seeing are real, measurable projects on the ground,” he said, disclosing that President Tinubu has already paid 30 per cent of the cost of the Second Niger Bridge. Reflecting on the long-standing complaints of marginalisation in the zone, Umahi said the feeling is changing under the current administration.

“When I was governor and even deputy governor in Ebonyi State, one of our greatest worries was the absence of federal presence. Today, under President Tinubu, we have at least four federal projects actively ongoing in the state,” he said. Umahi added that President Tinubu’s approach to governance has restored hope and redefined how national integration is perceived in the region.

“The Igbo man is naturally enterprising. What we want is fairness and equal opportunity, and that is what Mr. President is delivering.” According to him, the proposed summit will further strengthen unity, accelerate project delivery and enhance national cohesion. “All South-East governors irrespective of political affiliation are united in support of President Tinubu. The forthcoming summit will make that support official.

Leadership is not about self; it’s about the people. If someone else is already doing what you would have done for your people, support them. “I call on my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, to join us and work with Mr. President. He must be part of this summit where we will collectively endorse President Tinubu for the 2027 election. I say it boldly: the South-East is happy with the President.”

Opposition parties join the fray

In what appears a departure from the norm, some members of the opposition political parties have equally joined the fray by endorsing the President for a second term even when their respective parties are strategisiing on how to wrest power from the ruling APC.

Notable among these opposition politicians are the Governors Umoh Eno (Akwa Ibom) and Charles Soludo (Anambra) as well as National Assembly members of PDP extraction. Soludo, who made his position public during Tinubu’s recent visit to his state, also declared that the President has agreed to be the candidate of his party – APGA in the 2027 presidential election.

The Anambra governor, who would be seeking a second term in the November governorship election in his state, emphasised that APGA and the president’s party (APC), will work together, adding that the two political parties share a common belief in progressivism.

His words: “Our support for President Tinubu is rooted in the history on the principles of progressivism and progressive ideology and in 2011 APGA supported the party that owned the government at the centre and this has continued to date and I wish to announce that it has not changed.

“In the spirit of Awoism and Michael Okpara, we share the same vision of true federalism, which you, Mr President, fought for at a very high cost. We as a party announce that we shall continue in that stead to support the party at the centre.” Eno, who was the first governor of opposition extraction to publicly endorse the President for a second term, while speaking at the flag-off of the Akwa Ibom section of the Lagos to Calabar highway, last month, maintained that Tinubu cannot start the project and leave it uncompleted.

The Akwa Ibom governor, who was elected on the platform of the PDP, added that he and the people of the South-South state are solidly behind him and that they will support him to remain in power till 2031. The governor described Tinubu as a people-loving president, saying:

“Let me end by assuring that our President (Tinubu), our people-loving president, who will complete eight years because we are going to stand by him. “My leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not allow Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to turn to another East-West road.

He is a father and a promise keeper.” Governor Eno, who prayed God to give Tinubu good health to complete the works he has started, added that he will continue to cooperate with Tinubu’s administration And, apparently walking his talk, Eno, last week, to his commissioners and aides to be ready to join him in defecting to the APC or resign.

Similarly, members of Osun State PDP Senate Caucus, last Tuesday, declared support and endorsement of President Tinubu as their preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

In a joint statement signed by Senator Kamarudeen Oyewumi (Osun West), Senator Olubiyi Ajagunla (Osun Central) and Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), the lawmakers expressed their support for Tinubu’s leadership and a second term in office.

The endorsement followed a meeting, where the senators unanimously backed the President, citing his track record in governance, economic reforms, and infrastructure development. They praised the administration’s initiatives, noting visible improvements in national security and a notable reduction in food prices, which they described as evidence of the President’s effective policies.

The senators, in affirming their pride in aligning with what they termed President Tinubu’s “visionary and progressive agenda,” declared: “This endorsement is not just symbolic, it reflects our deep confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to deliver on the promise of democracy. The Osun PDP Senators’ Caucus is united and unwavering in its support. There is no internal dissent; we stand as one.”

How political endorsements work

A political endorsement is a public declaration of support for a candidate. Endorsements can come from registered political parties, lawmakers, celebrities, or public figures and can be made through statements, media appearances, or on social media.

Endorsements matter because they indicate that a candidate’s values are supported and approved by others. Candidates actively seek support from wellknown individuals and groups and reveal that support at key campaign moments. Endorsements can ease voter doubts by proving a candidate is credible and suitable.

The “party-over-policy” phenomenon states that voters are also more likely to take cues from political parties or people, over policies. And because endorsers typically have established networks and platforms, their endorsement can help a candidate reach demographics and communities that might have otherwise been difficult to access.

APC’s leaders are either poor politicians or they live in their own world. They fire their starter gun, run alone and declare themselves winner… Leaders stay with their people in difficult times. They do not shut them out

This is predicated on the fact that when voters learn that someone, who they support endorses a candidate, they assume shared values between the two.

This saves them time and effort delving into policies and voting records. Endorsements also help in building momentum as high-profile endorsements boost a campaign by motivating voters, attracting volunteers, and creating enthusiasm.

Also, endorsements can sway swing voters who are unsure or willing to change their minds. For candidates who lack name recognition, endorsements from respected figures help elevate their profiles and level the playing field against better-known opponents.

Will endorsements matter in 2027?

Founding National Chairman of APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who spoke Governor’s Soludo endorsement of President Tinubu, said it is regrettable that such is coming from a governor, whose selfish acts have not only ridiculed but ruined his party.

His words: “I wish to state without equivocation that all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the people of Anambra State and Ndigbo in general, welcomed wholeheartedly and with great joy the state visit of President Tinubu to Anambra State. “Prof. Soludo, as the governor of Anambra State, was at liberty to vaunt his accomplishments at such auspicious occasion.

However, he overreached himself when he assured the President that APGA would adopt him for the 2027 presidential election. “He even claimed that APGA had a policy of such adoption since 2011, when Governor Peter Obi publicly adopted President Goodluck Jonathan for the presidential election of that year.

“APGA has suffered several misrepresentations by self-serving and selfish governors, who unscrupulously demonstrated unconscionable ingratitude to the party that provided them the platform to realize their life ambition of becoming governor of their states. Prof. Soludo lacks the capacity to make such monumental commitment on behalf of APGA.”

Okorie noted that Rochas Okorocha as governor of Imo State did the same thing by claiming that APGA joined the APC merger in 2013, when only himself and his followers joined the then newly registered APC. A foundation member of the ruling party and immediate past Director General of Voice of Nigeria, (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu, who rose in defence of Soludo, however described the Anambra governor’s action as welcome development.

Okechukwu described the move as “strategic renewal of the Zikist Alliance of the 50s, when Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was a member of Western House of Assembly and Malam Umaru Altine from Sokoto was elected first mayor of Enugu City and NPN/NPP Alliance of the Second Republic.” He added: “This is masterstroke foundation of Nigeria, which needs renewal today; instead of ultrapolarisarion and ethno-nationalism.

I salute Governor Soludo. This was my position back in 2003, when we elected Dr. Chuba Okadigbo as Buhari’s vice presidential candidate; that Ndigbo should neither disengage nor put all their eggs in one PDP’s basket. This is, especially, when Ndigbo reside and invest in all the nooks and crannies of our dear country.”

Onetime spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who recently resigned from his position as Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Political Matters in the Office of the Vice President, on his part, said: APC’s leaders are either poor politicians or they live in their own world. They fire their starter gun, run alone and declare themselves winner. This is a time for some humility and disciplined hard work. Leaders stay with their people in difficult times.

They do not shut them out.” National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC), Dr Ralphs Okey Nwosu, in his reaction, said President Tinubu does not deserve a second term of office. Nwosu, who party is being speculated as the platform to be adopted by arrowheads of the coalition against APC, said the President can only return if he had delivered on his campaign promises to Nigerians. “As an opposition leader and even as a Nigerian, I can say that the President does not deserve a second term.

There is no ordinary Nigerian, who will give this government 10 per cent,” he said. The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on its part, described the second term endorsement for the President by his party as a clear sign of unease and fear within the ranks of the APC.

CUPP’s National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, who spoke on the development, said the unprecedented move, just two years into President Tinubu’s administration, signals deep insensitivity amid widespread public dissatisfaction with the harsh economic realities facing the nation. Insisting that the 2027 elections will be a defining moment for the nation, he averred that Nigerians will not allow the will of the people to be subverted.

His words: “Adoption of Tinubu as the sole candidate for 2027 does not reflect the will of the Nigerian people, whose votes will ultimately determine the outcome of the election. This decision by APC elected officials appears to stem from fear of rejection by the electorate, who are grappling with severe economic challenges.

“Nigerians across the country view this move as a troubling indication of the APC’s disconnect from the masses and an attempt to undermine the democratic process. We wish to make it clear that the events of the 2023 elections were merely a precursor to the collective resolve of the people. “We stand united in our commitment to resist any attempts to manipulate, steal, or rig the 2027 elections.

The Nigerian electorate will not be silenced, and we will ensure that our voices are heard through the power of our votes.” While an endorsement from individuals or groups of stature can tip the scales of an election, there is no doubt that most endorsements mean very little in the grand scheme of things as they can matter only under the right circumstances and among endorsers with rarefied levels and appeal.

