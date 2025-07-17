2027: Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Urges Atiku To Step Aside, Groom Younger Leaders

…Calls for Atiku to Be a Democratic Elder Statesman, Not Presidential Candidate

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step away from presidential ambitions and instead focus on mentoring the next generation of leaders.

Baba-Ahmed made the statement during an interview on Focus Nigeria, a current affairs programme on African Independent Television (AIT), on Wednesday.

According to him, Atiku should embrace the role of a democratic elder statesman and contribute to building a viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), rather than seeking the presidency again.

READ ALSO:

“He is a very prominent and respected figure — a founding member of the PDP and former Vice President for eight years,” Baba-Ahmed noted.

“He has contested for the presidency three times. I believe Atiku should now be a hero of democracy, not a candidate.

He should be a father figure. He should help groom new leaders with fresh perspectives and support them to lead the future.”

The comments come amid rising speculation that Atiku, 78, may contest the 2027 presidential election, potentially under a new coalition aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

His continued interest in the presidency has sparked debate about generational leadership, political succession, and the need for reform in Nigeria’s opposition landscape.

Baba-Ahmed stressed that Atiku still has a vital role to play in shaping Nigeria’s political future—but from behind the scenes.

“He should be involved in building an alternative to the APC, but not as its leader. Let him say to the youth: the future belongs to you. We will stand behind you.”

As political alignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 elections, Baba-Ahmed’s remarks reflect a growing call among political stakeholders for a generational shift.

With influential figures like Peter Obi and Chibuike Amaechi also eyeing the presidency, the next electoral cycle may witness a fierce contest between experience and emerging voices.